NASCAR's Carl Edwards does not rule out U.S. Senate run in '18

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two weeks after his abrupt retirement as a full-time driver in NASCAR, Carl Edwards on Wednesday would not rule out a potential U.S. Senate campaign in his home state of Missouri next year.

Carl Edwards

Terry Smith, a political-science professor at Columbia College, speculated in a Wednesday piece for KBIA's Talking Politics that Edwards will challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat whose second term expires in 2018. Edwards didn't exactly rule it out when reached by The Associated Press.

"I believe firmly in the principles that the U.S. was founded upon," he texted to AP. "If I could help, I definitely would consider it."

Edwards also stressed he has no such plans at the moment but also quoted Gen. Douglas MacArthur: "No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation." He would almost surely face a difficult primary opponent should he decide to run, though he did not disclose any party affiliation to AP.

Edwards came 10 laps away from winning his first Cup title in November, then announced his retirement two weeks ago with a year remaining on his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing. He is 37, indicated only his decision was personal and private, and did not rule out a return to racing. He also noted at the time he's interested in agriculture, aviation -- and politics.

"I'm not prepared right now to participate in any public office or anything, but I am very open to helping that cause and helping the cause of liberty and freedom and what it is that America is about," Edwards said in his Jan. 11 announcement.

McCaskill in 2014 actively pushed to end military sponsorship of NASCAR. She spearheaded a campaign and told the subcommittee on Financial and Contracting Oversight the armed forces were "wasting a bunch of money on a very expensive sports sponsorship."

McCaskill narrowly defeated incumbent Republican Jim Talent in the 2006 election, then won handily in 2012 against an opponent who lost steam after making comments referring to "legitimate rape." McCaskill confirmed in September she intended to run again in 2018, even though she was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer earlier in the year. She likely would be considered vulnerable in a general election in a state that increasingly has backed conservatives.

Edwards came close twice to winning NASCAR's top title. He lost on a tiebreaker in 2011 to Tony Stewart, and in November because of a crash while he was leading. He was praised widely for the class he showed in visiting Joey Logano's pit box after the accident because Logano also was involved and racing for the title.