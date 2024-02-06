CHARLESTON — A narcotics investigation in Mississippi County resulted in the arrest of two Bertrand residents and a Sikeston man.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, on Saturday, April 20, Detective Sgt. John Blakely, deputy Austin Naeger and chief Leonard Harrison responded to 413 W. Cedar St. in Bertrand in reference to the execution of a search warrant.

Arrested as a result of the search and investigation leading up to the search were: Sarah Reeves, 61, of Bertrand for first-degree drug trafficking; Eric Dale Wilkerson, 59, of Bertrand and Alex Steven Sauceda, 63, of Sikeston for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession.