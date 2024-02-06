All sections
NewsApril 24, 2024

Narcotics investigation leads to the arrest of three in Mississippi County

CHARLESTON — A narcotics investigation in Mississippi County resulted in the arrest of two Bertrand residents and a Sikeston man...

Standard Democrat
Pictured are items including $1,300 in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia recovered during a search of a residence Saturday, April 20, at 413 W. Cedar St. in Bertrand.
Submitted

CHARLESTON — A narcotics investigation in Mississippi County resulted in the arrest of two Bertrand residents and a Sikeston man.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell, on Saturday, April 20, Detective Sgt. John Blakely, deputy Austin Naeger and chief Leonard Harrison responded to 413 W. Cedar St. in Bertrand in reference to the execution of a search warrant.

Arrested as a result of the search and investigation leading up to the search were: Sarah Reeves, 61, of Bertrand for first-degree drug trafficking; Eric Dale Wilkerson, 59, of Bertrand and Alex Steven Sauceda, 63, of Sikeston for delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession.

Pictured is methamphetamine recovered during the search of a residence Saturday, April 20, at 413 W. Cedar St. in Bertrand.
Submitted

A search of the residence recovered cellphones, a small tablet, a hard drive for surveillance, approximately $1,300 in U.S. currency, digital scales with residue on them, 13.1 ounces of methamphetamine, 81 hydrocodone pills and several pill bottles — two with an unknown clear liquid, according to Ferrell. The sheriff’s office anticipates additional arrests, he said.

Bond for Reeves was set at $250,000 cash/surety, while bond for Wilkerson and Sauceda was set at $50,000 cash/surety each.

As of early Tuesday, April 23, Reeves and Sauceda remained in the Mississippi County Detention Center at Charleston. Wilkerson posted bond.

