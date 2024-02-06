All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 5, 2020
Narcan to be distributed Thursday in Cape
An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it. Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services, will host a Narcan Drop In from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. James AME Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A Narcan nasal device, which delivers naloxone, is seen July 3, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
A Narcan nasal device, which delivers naloxone, is seen July 3, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York.Mary Altaffer ~ Associated Press, file

An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it.

Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services, will host a Narcan Drop In from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. James AME Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau.

“The Cape area has experienced an uptick of overdoses (recently),” Booth wrote in an email Friday. “We thought the best way to respond to this was to get Narcan into the hands of drug users, family and friends of people who use drugs.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Booth wrote that bags will be available with information on spotting an overdose, how to administer Narcan and information on Good Samaritan laws in Missouri.

Renita Green, pastor of St. James AME Church, said harm reduction is a niche need that often goes unmet.

In a Facebook post Friday, Green wrote the church is ordering fentanyl test strips to be distributed at the event if they arrive in time.

“People can survive an overdose if treated,” Green wrote. “Narcan saves lives.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy