Narcan to be distributed Thursday in Cape

An event set for this week aims to distribute information about drug overdoses and how to curtail them, and get the drug Narcan into the hands of people who might need it.

Recovery advocate Kristi Booth said her organization, Recover Out Loud Harm Reduction and Recovery Services, will host a Narcan Drop In from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at St. James AME Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau.

“The Cape area has experienced an uptick of overdoses (recently),” Booth wrote in an email Friday. “We thought the best way to respond to this was to get Narcan into the hands of drug users, family and friends of people who use drugs.”