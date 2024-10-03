The Cape Girardeau City Council will appoint a person to the empty Ward 5 council seat Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall. The person will serve until a special election is held.

The city has to appoint an interim council member because former Councilman Rhett Pierce resigned after being arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. After his resignation, an application process was set up for the seat.