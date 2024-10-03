The Cape Girardeau City Council will appoint a person to the empty Ward 5 council seat Monday, Oct. 7, at City Hall. The person will serve until a special election is held.
The city has to appoint an interim council member because former Councilman Rhett Pierce resigned after being arrested on one count of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. After his resignation, an application process was set up for the seat.
The applicants had to provide proof of 90-plus day residency in Ward 5 and a financial disclosure to submit to City Clerk Gayle Conrad by 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
Per the agenda report, the residents the council will choose from are Ryan Essex, Tamara Givens, Rachel Huebel, Bryan Johnson, James Lawrence, Eric Reginger and former Ward 5 councilwoman Shannon Truxel.
The appointed council member will serve until at least the April election.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.