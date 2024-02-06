All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2018
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase in Missouri
Naked man on ATV leads police on chase in Missouri
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Authorities say a naked man has been arrested in Missouri after fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle and driving the wrong way on an interstate.

Police say the man is suspected of being under the influence of drugs during the Sunday afternoon chase in northern Kansas City.

The chase began with the man eluding officers in a field. After finding a break in a fence, the man made his way onto Interstate 435, where he occasionally drove into oncoming traffic. He was captured after exiting the interstate.

One witness told KMBC-TV she thought she was ï¿½dreamingï¿½ when she saw the spectacle unfold while returning from a basketball tournament with two boys in her car.

Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriffï¿½s Office acknowledged it ï¿½might be comicalï¿½ but stressed it a was ï¿½very dangerousï¿½ incident.

