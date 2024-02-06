Naked man on ATV leads police on chase in Missouri

The chase began with the man eluding officers in a field. After finding a break in a fence, the man made his way onto Interstate 435, where he occasionally drove into oncoming traffic. He was captured after exiting the interstate.

One witness told KMBC-TV she thought she was ï¿½dreamingï¿½ when she saw the spectacle unfold while returning from a basketball tournament with two boys in her car.

Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriffï¿½s Office acknowledged it ï¿½might be comicalï¿½ but stressed it a was ï¿½very dangerousï¿½ incident.