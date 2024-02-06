All sections
January 22, 2019

NAACP wants St. Louis newscaster removed after Martin Luther King slur used on air; man says he 'misspoke'

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis County NAACP wants a news station to fire a newscaster for what he said was an unintentional racial slur while mentioning Martin Luther King Jr. On Jan. 17, KTVI newscaster Kevin Steincross was discussing a tribute to King when he said "Martin Luther coon Jr." He apologized shortly afterward, saying he accidentally misspoke...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis County NAACP wants a news station to fire a newscaster for what he said was an unintentional racial slur while mentioning Martin Luther King Jr.

On Jan. 17, KTVI newscaster Kevin Steincross was discussing a tribute to King when he said "Martin Luther coon Jr." He apologized shortly afterward, saying he accidentally misspoke.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the St. Louis County NAACP planned to ask KTVI officials to fire Steincross when they meet Monday.

A representative for Tribune Broadcasting said the station believed the statement was an inadvertent mistake. The company doesn't plan to discipline him.

The St. Louis chapter's president, John Gaskin, said even if some people believe the comment was a mistake, some mistakes are grounds for termination.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

