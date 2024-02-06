Mutt Meowness pet photo contest begins Thursday

One of the Southeast Missourian’s most popular annual contests returns Thursday, Feb. 29, with a new twist.
Previously a dogs-only contest, this year’s Mutt Meowness Photo Bracket Contest will give pet lovers a chance to enter their dog or cat in a bracket-style contest with a chance to win a prize valued at more than $250 provided by sponsors Skyview Animal Clinic and Puddle Jumpers Canine Rehabilitation.
In a format change from previous years, the contest will whittle down all initial entrants to the top 64 pets. From there, each bracket will be seeded, and each round of voting will move the most popular pets to the next round.
Southeast Missourian advertising manager Logan Clippard said the contest resonates with pet owners.
"We’re honored to partner with Skyview Animal Clinic and Puddle Jumpers Canine Rehabilitation to give the community the opportunity to showcase their beloved fur-family," she said.
The timeline for each round of narrowing the entrants will be:
To enter the contest, submit a photo at www.semissourian.com/muttmeowness.
For more information, including tips on submitting the best photo of your pet, visit www.semissourian.com/muttmeowness/questions.
Last year’s champion was Archie Buck. More than 240 pets were entered last year, with 5,000 votes being cast.
