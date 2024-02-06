All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2021

Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Need of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with music; and some even raise money for local not-for-profits...

Brooke Holford
Jeff's Christmas Lights at 1858 Evondale St. in Cape Giradeau is one of many must-see holiday lighting displays in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area this year.
Jeff's Christmas Lights at 1858 Evondale St. in Cape Giradeau is one of many must-see holiday lighting displays in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area this year.Facebook photo

Cape Girardeau

  • Cape County Park
  • Carriage Crossing
  • Timothy Circle in
  • 2624 Melrose Ave.
  • Jeff's Christmas Lights at 1858 Evondale St.

This display accepts donations for The People's Shelter and SEMO Food Bank. A show runs on the radio channel 89.5 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The playlist changes weekly, so check the Facebook page "Jeff's Christmas Lights" for updates.

  • 2046 Perryville Road
  • 2019 Concord Place
  • 1713 Brookwood Drive
  • 1606 Oak Hills Drive
  • 244 Capaha Trail
  • Pieronnet Street
  • Main Street

Jackson

  • 1 Barton Square in uptown
  • Jackson City Park
  • 2360 N. High St.
  • Hubbard Family Lights at 1565 Jennifer Drive

A show runs nightly from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on radio channel 92.1. The display raises money for Care Portal; donations are optional and may be left in the mailbox.

