Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, Jackson

Need of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with music; and some even raise money for local not-for-profits.
This display accepts donations for The People's Shelter and SEMO Food Bank. A show runs on the radio channel 89.5 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The playlist changes weekly, so check the Facebook page "Jeff's Christmas Lights" for updates.
A show runs nightly from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on radio channel 92.1. The display raises money for Care Portal; donations are optional and may be left in the mailbox.
