Randy Joe Davis is a joyful human being. Though he can no longer see it, a twinkle glistens in his striking blue eyes, and his infectious laughter lifts the spirits of anyone within hearing. The seemingly endless repertoire of Three Stooges jokes and one-line anecdotes flow easily into his conversations, as do his affirmations of faith.

"God has been good to me," Davis declares, "much better than I deserve, and every morning I thank the Lord for His mercy and grace because His son will always shine."

A Bloomfield resident, local bluegrass and gospel fans will know Davis from his unique banjo style. He is a regular participant at the monthly jam sessions at Sadler Chapel near Dexter.

"I was born with what is called congenital glaucoma (or childhood glaucoma), and was always under the care of a vision specialist. There is no history of it in our family," he explains, "though it can be genetic."

"There are four of us children -- an older sister, a younger brother and our baby sister. I was the lucky one," he chuckles.

His joke is sincere, with no hint of sarcasm or resentment in his laughter. Davis is okay with the hand fate dealt him, and carries no feelings of self-pity.

"I try to make the best of my situation," Davis says. "My dad used to say that all you have to do is look around to find someone who is worse off than yourself, and I have found that to be true. There are going to be down days, of course, but you can't stay down. You have to pull yourself back up and go on.

"You can choose to be happy or sad, but why be sad when you can be happy?"

Around 1992 or 93 Davis lost vision in his left eye, which had always been weak. Since his right eye had compensated for the weakness in that eye for so long, he did not realize what had happened.

"The left eye condition was discovered when the pressure in my eyes started getting really high. I told the doctor I felt like a Goodyear tire," he says laughing. "I had surgery to relieve the pressure and with thick bifocals I could still see to read and get around."

Davis was considered a 'high partial,' meaning he had severely limited vision, but was not legally blind. He had voluntarily stopped driving several years earlier.

Facing work with declining vision

Even though his eyesight was impaired, Davis was able to do a bit of cabinet-making and paint and body work. Since he couldn't drive, he did those things on the side. His neighbor did paint and body work, so he would prep the cars for him.

"I've always been a hands-on worker. With my limited vision I could do the more meticulous jobs that required close-up details. I would use a magic marker to draw the outlines on my woodworking templates," he explains.

Through the years, Davis has undergone multiple surgeries to relieve the pressure that would build in his eyes, as well as numerous cornea transplants.

"I would have a surgery and would be stable for a while; then, things would begin to deteriorate again," he says.

In 2001, Davis moved back to Cleveland, Tenn., having lived there for a time in the mid-1990s.

"I got a job at Sears in 2002. At that point I could still see, but could tell my vision was changing. Sears was the only company to ever give me a chance. When I would tell an employer that I was visually impaired, I never heard from them," he says matter-of-factly.

Davis would walk the mile or so from his home to work until it got too hot, working as a salesman in the hardware department. He lived with a friend, Rick.

The work was right up his alley, Davis says, and he had a lot of repeat customers.

"Sears was helpful to me, too, because I had trouble with paperwork and things like that, but it was never an obstacle. I was really glad to be working, and stayed there about 2 Â½ years," he says.

In the fall of 2002, Davis underwent a cornea transplant that used a double lens.

"I was off work until March of 2003, but the double lens was great for up-close viewing; however, everything in the distance was blurry," he says.

He says that even though he was a short-term employee, Sears kept his job open for him, "I proved to them I was a good worker. I was dependable, and even though I walked to work, I was never late."

Davis says he continued at Sears for another year, but by June 2004 his vision had deteriorated again.

"My boss called me in and we talked about my job and how I did things. As I explained to him the process I used in making a sale -- I would make the sale, but another associate would have to fill out the paperwork, ring it up and handle the money -- I realized that it was time for me to leave," Davis says. "Maybe that was his goal, maybe he was going to let me go, but in the end the decision was mine, and I am grateful to this day for the opportunity that company gave me."

Davis said he continued to live in Cleveland, but moved into his own place. In 2005, he had another cornea transplant.

"When I looked out my back door after that surgery, I was amazed to see there were apartments behind me. I had never been able to see them," he laughs. "That surgery helped for a while, but by early 2006 my vision had deteriorated again and I had another procedure. That one pretty much wiped me out."

Davis says that as his eyesight declined, he learned to adapt and learned to do things in a new way.

"A lot of being able to cope is just common sense," he observes.

"People ask the funniest things," he chuckles. "Someone asked me why I don't wear dark glasses. I said, so that you can see my pretty blue eyes!"