All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 26, 2023
Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday event
Ebb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10. The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish St in Cape Girardeau. It will feature 11 musical acts, with each one starting at the top of the hour...
Alyssa Lunsford

Ebb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10.

The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish St in Cape Girardeau. It will feature 11 musical acts, with each one starting at the top of the hour.

Those attending will be able to eat, drink and listen to live music, while rubbing the stomachs of some dogs from Mac's Mission.

There will also be a raffle at this event. Raffle tickets are $5 each, and those entered could win one of the prize packages valued at a minimum of $100 each. The packages include pet products, various downtown location gift cards and a few luxury items. Check out the Ebb and Flow Fermentations Facebook page to see a list of raffle items.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All the proceeds of the raffle tickets go directly to the Mission.

There is no cover charge to attend this event, as a portion of the event's proceeds will go to Mac's Mission.

For more information, visit the Ebb and Flow Fermentations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ebbandflowfermentations. To donate or learn more about Mac's Mission, visit its website www.macsmission.org.

Musical acts

  • 11 a.m. -- JC Reeves/Joseph Stacy
  • noon -- Wayne Givens
  • 1 p.m. -- Joy Brooker
  • 2 p.m. -- Amber Vandeven
  • 3 p.m. -- Heather Hammers
  • 4 p.m. -- Katt Holiday
  • 5 p.m. -- PFR
  • 6 p.m. -- Negative Whiplash
  • 7 p.m. -- The Feels
  • 8 p.m. -- Southern Draw
  • 9 to 11 p.m. -- DJ Two Fingers Up
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy