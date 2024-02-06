Music for Mac is back with all-day Saturday event

Ebb and Flow Fermentations will be holding an all day music event Saturday, June 10.

The event, Music for Mac, will be a fundraiser for Mac's Mission, a local animal rescue not-for-profit operation in Jackson, and will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Ebb and Flow Fermentations located at 11 S. Spanish St in Cape Girardeau. It will feature 11 musical acts, with each one starting at the top of the hour.

Those attending will be able to eat, drink and listen to live music, while rubbing the stomachs of some dogs from Mac's Mission.

There will also be a raffle at this event. Raffle tickets are $5 each, and those entered could win one of the prize packages valued at a minimum of $100 each. The packages include pet products, various downtown location gift cards and a few luxury items. Check out the Ebb and Flow Fermentations Facebook page to see a list of raffle items.