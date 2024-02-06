Music a balm in a socially distanced coronavirus world

Sara Edgerton knows the impact of her art in an environment seemingly dominated by Zoom calls.

Edgerton is the director of Southeast Missouri State University’s orchestra and professor of applied low strings — the cello and double bass.

“In these uncertain times, the power of art, of music, is always there,” said Edgerton, who has been a member of the Southeast faculty since 1991.

The world-renowned Yo-Yo Ma, a cellist like Edgerton, told CBS this week that on a planet where physical touch or hugging is a potential health hazard thanks to COVID, all people may still be “caressed” by music.

Edgerton is in full agreement.

“We can hear music and be socially distanced,” Edgerton said, “(and) in uncertain times, music’s power to ‘touch’ is always there.”

Communication

Edgerton recalled a trip she and a former Southeast faculty violin colleague, Brandon Christiansen, once made to Shanghai, China.

“Brandon speaks fluent Mandarin, but I don’t, so I couldn’t communicate with our hosts verbally,” she said.

“I started to play Beethoven’s ‘Opus 1’ and from the very first note, I was talking to the audience through an avenue of communication instantly understandable — music,” Edgerton said.

The connection made via musical instrumentation encouraged Edgerton to return with the university’s orchestra to the world’s most populous country in 2009.

“My students and I will never forget playing our instruments along the Great Wall of China,” she said.

“Music has the power to touch us, to reach us, in our spirits and in our souls,” Edgerton added.

Breaking barriers

Anissa Wiant, a 2015 Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, is a music therapist for the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center (SMMHC) in Farmington.