The Mississippi River Valley Scenic Drive kicks off this weekend with Southeast Missouri landmarks, landscapes ï¿½ and dinosaurs ï¿½ with two opportunities for young and young-at-heart dinosaur lovers at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri, and at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Bollinger County Museum of Natural History begins its raptor exhibit Saturday featuring two species of dinosaur and a look into the ice age, said board member Eva Dunn, leading up to the museumï¿½s 20-year celebration in the fall.

She said the museum has always been open for the scenic drive in the past and this year the focus was to reopen this weekend.

The museumï¿½s former curator split with the museum earlier this year, and the museum is open to the public again. It plans to keep a dinosaur exhibit, among other types of historical artifacts.

ï¿½We have our Utahraptor and our Psittacosaurus and our dinosaur bone,ï¿½ Dunn said. ï¿½We decided not to just focus on dinosaurs but to kind of give a glimpse of what was in our area at the time, as well.ï¿½

The fossil "touch me table" sits in the lab room Friday at the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri. KASSI JACKSON

The Utahraptor is a cousin to Velociraptor. It lived during the Mesozoic Era to Early Cretaceous Period with an average length of 23 feet and weighed nearly half a ton. It used a huge ï¿½killing clawï¿½ located on its hind feet for devouring prey.

ï¿½All of these exhibits are what I call ï¿½phase one,ï¿½ meaning they all could use a little tweaking, a little addition,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½We have the baby Missouri dinosaur thatï¿½s going in the exhibit downstairs.ï¿½

Dunn said at the original Bollinger County dig site, a Tyrannosaurus tooth was uncovered, which proved a correlation to the Tyrannosaurus rex.

ï¿½There is so much rich history around here, both with people and animals,ï¿½ Dunn said. ï¿½Thatï¿½s what we want to showcase. Weï¿½re discovering the treasures of our region.ï¿½

She said the original Bollinger County dinosaur dig would not have even existed if the Chronister family ï¿½ who discovered the fossils ï¿½ werenï¿½t initially digging a well.

Lainey Lawson, 2, digs in the fossil sandbox at Jurassic Quest on Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Animatronic dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest are seen Friday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

According to Dunn, an 8-year-old boy and a state geologist discovered the Missouri dinosaur ï¿½ scientific name hypsibema missouriense ï¿½ back in 1942.

ï¿½We had a little competition to give it an unofficial name, and a little kindergarten guy won with ï¿½Dyna-mo,ï¿½ï¿½ she said.

Dunn said itï¿½s what she calls the ï¿½lost and found dinosaurï¿½ because when it was first discovered, the bones were transferred to the care of a geologist at the Smithsonian but soon after his death, they ï¿½got put away in a drawerï¿½ until the 1970s, which is when she said interest in the bones renewed.

According to Dunn, the hypsibema missouriense bones will be sent to Chicago.

ï¿½The museum up there is working with the owners of the dig site,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Itï¿½s sad to see them leave Missouri.ï¿½