Museum exhibit features story of Cheryl Scherer, missing since '79

A Benton, Missouri, man and Cape Girardeau woman are hoping a new museum exhibit will bring increased awareness for their missing sister.

Cheryl Scherer

Anthony Scherer and Diane Scherer-Morris were 17 and 14 years old, respectively, when their sister Cheryl Scherer, 19, vanished from a Scott City gas station in 1979.

Starting when it opens for the year Monday, April 1, the Scott City Historical Museum at 1514 Main St. will display memorabilia from her life, as well as a poster featuring an age-progressed picture of what she might look like now.

"Anybody that wants to keep her name out there, we're all for. Anything we can promote that we're still looking for her, we're not going to give up," Scherer-Morris said.

The exhibit features several artifacts from Cheryl's childhood, including embroidered jeans, a high school yearbook, report cards, a coloring book and sneakers.

The original pink backdrop to her high school prom, in which she was named prom queen, hangs behind the glass case. "We may never pass this way again", it reads.

Cheryl's siblings started gathering and displaying mementos from their sister's life around the 30th anniversary of her disappearance. They hosted balloon releases and get-togethers, which were always well attended.

The siblings of Cheryl Scherer said they hope the new Scott City Historical Museum exhibit helps inform more people about their sister, who was abducted 45 years ago, and that anyone who has information about her should contact the authorities. From left: Dawn Scherer, Anthony Scherer, Diane Scherer-Morris, Ron Morris. Christopher Borro

"She's our sister, but you find out she's a lot of people's friend, classmate, co-worker ... it's not just our sister missing," Scherer-Morris said.

On April 17, 1979, Cheryl went to work for her 6 a.m. shift at the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Station in Scott City. She spoke with her mother on the phone, talking about supper and sewing, around 11:20 a.m.

Sometime between 11:40 and 11:50 a.m., Cheryl was abducted.

"Her purse was left, her senior ring, her boyfriend's ring. She didn't leave on her own. If she would have left, she would have took all that stuff with her," her brother said.

Cheryl's car was also where she had left it. The only thing missing, aside from Cheryl herself, was $480 from the station.