Museum exhibit features story of Cheryl Scherer, missing since '79

A Benton, Missouri, man and Cape Girardeau woman are hoping a new museum exhibit will bring increased awareness for their missing sister.
Anthony Scherer and Diane Scherer-Morris were 17 and 14 years old, respectively, when their sister Cheryl Scherer, 19, vanished from a Scott City gas station in 1979.
Starting when it opens for the year Monday, April 1, the Scott City Historical Museum at 1514 Main St. will display memorabilia from her life, as well as a poster featuring an age-progressed picture of what she might look like now.
"Anybody that wants to keep her name out there, we're all for. Anything we can promote that we're still looking for her, we're not going to give up," Scherer-Morris said.
The exhibit features several artifacts from Cheryl's childhood, including embroidered jeans, a high school yearbook, report cards, a coloring book and sneakers.
The original pink backdrop to her high school prom, in which she was named prom queen, hangs behind the glass case. "We may never pass this way again", it reads.
Cheryl's siblings started gathering and displaying mementos from their sister's life around the 30th anniversary of her disappearance. They hosted balloon releases and get-togethers, which were always well attended.
"She's our sister, but you find out she's a lot of people's friend, classmate, co-worker ... it's not just our sister missing," Scherer-Morris said.
On April 17, 1979, Cheryl went to work for her 6 a.m. shift at the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own Station in Scott City. She spoke with her mother on the phone, talking about supper and sewing, around 11:20 a.m.
Sometime between 11:40 and 11:50 a.m., Cheryl was abducted.
"Her purse was left, her senior ring, her boyfriend's ring. She didn't leave on her own. If she would have left, she would have took all that stuff with her," her brother said.
Cheryl's car was also where she had left it. The only thing missing, aside from Cheryl herself, was $480 from the station.
When a co-worker arrived and couldn't find Cheryl, law enforcement immediately got involved.
"We lived across the (train) tracks ... and I remember when I was 7 or 8 coming across the track and seeing all the police cars that day," museum board member Becky Spies said.
However, there were no witnesses to whatever had happened to Cheryl. She had been the only attendant on duty and the adjacent IGA grocery store was closed for the funeral of the owner's mother.
"If enough people were asked, we could probably get a real good picture of what was going on," museum board member Gail Crader said. "Somebody knows something, we just don't know who."
Cheryl's parents are both deceased, with her mother passing away in May. Her siblings say they appreciate any number of ways of getting Cheryl's name out to the public and hopefully finding her or her remains.
"They're going to meet their maker, too, whoever did this, and if they're ready to come forward, then it's time to do that," Scherer-Morris said. "That's what we're hoping, too, that that one person will finally say enough is enough and come forward. Or somebody else that may know but is not speaking, will finally say its time."
Anyone who does know something about her sister's disappearance, she said, should contact law enforcement.
On Sunday, April 14, Scherer and Scherer-Morris will hold a commemoration at St. Denis Catholic Church in Benton to mark 45 years since Cheryl's disappearance.
Guest speakers will include Southeast Missouri State University history and anthropology professor Jennifer Bengtson and a representative from Team Adam, a nationwide missing-child rapid response system.
Then, on Thursday, June 6, a free concert at the Scott City Historical Museum will raise donations to install a permanent marker at the Rhodes gas station where Cheryl disappeared.
"We've had tremendous support from family, friends, the community ... I just can't say enough about 45 years worth of support from everybody," Scherer said.
The Cheryl Scherer exhibit will be on display as long as the family likes. Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said it would most likely be displayed at least until the benefit concert in June and possibly for the museum's entire 2024 season.
