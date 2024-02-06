Museum denounces change of name for literary award

MANSFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove the author's name from a national literary award.

The Laura Ingalls Wilder Home Association in Mansfield released a recent statement disagreeing with the action to rename the major children's book award, the Springfield News-Leader reported. Wilder was best known for her "Little House on the Prairie" series.

The Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, decided Saturday to rename the accolade to the Children's Literature Legacy Award. The national association cited concerns about the portrayals of blacks and Native Americans in the early-to-mid 20th Century author's works.

The national association called Wilder's legacy "complex" and "not universally embraced."