Museum collections finding homes, foundation planning sale for public

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- As most people know, Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill closed Dec. 31, but the work has just begun in finding new homes for the museum's exhibit items.

"Many people were surprised that we closed because they thought we were tax supported. We were not," said Eva Dunn, president of Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation Board of Directors. "We were a non-profit organization that operated on donations, grants and admission. So when COVID hit and the schools quit coming, and then the general public quit as well, and the corporations that had been doing grants also focused their energies elsewhere, we did not have enough reserves to weather over two years of drought."

So, with the museum closed, Dunn wanted to let the public know what will happen to the museum's exhibits.

Some of the exhibits were on loan from individuals that the foundation is working with to return them to their owners. For the museum's other exhibits, the foundation is working with other museums or historical venues to find good homes for them.