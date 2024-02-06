A 4-year-old Zach Sanders watched his father die, shot to death by a rage-filled Russell Bucklew nearly 23 years ago in Cape Girardeau County.

Now, Sanders wants Bucklew and other Missouri inmates on death row to be allowed to donate organs for transplant and/or their bodies for science.

State Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, is sponsoring legislation this session to modify the state’s execution protocol to allow such donations.

Neely, a physician, first introduced the measure last year. A House committee unanimously backed it, but it did not get voted out of the House.

Sanders hopes lawmakers will approve it this year.

Sanders of Salem, Missouri, serves as executive director of Missouri Conservatives Concerned about the Death Penalty.

He welcomed the legislation, House Bill 630.

“Organ and anatomical donations save lives and advance scientific understanding. Inmates need more opportunities to show contrition and pay restitution to society,” Sanders said in an email interview with the Southeast Missourian.

“The public overwhelmingly supports this idea,” Sanders said.

But he said in a follow-up interview by phone Friday not everyone likes the idea.

A group called Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) voiced racism concerns about the measure last year, Sanders said.

Sanders’ group disclosed an email from Staci Pratt, MADP executive director.

Pratt wrote “such a scheme would fall disproportionately on people of color and those in poverty — whose bodies have been exploited and abused, without recourse, in our country over the span of history.”

According to Pratt’s email, “It would also raise a macabre incentive to increase the use of the death penalty. The idea of voluntary consent in this context, which is intrinsically coercive as the individuals are facing their own homicide, is impossible to achieve.”

But Sanders said the legislation is not racist. There are more whites than blacks on death row in Missouri, he said.

In addition, inmates would have a choice whether to donate organs and/or their bodies to science.

Missouri does not have a law prohibiting inmates from donating organs, but the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) routinely denies those requests, Sanders said.