Murder suspect considers plea offer from prosecutors

Lawyer Jacob Zimmerman said at a pretrial conference hearing Tuesday in Jackson his client, murder suspect Russell D. Mayberry, 32, of Zalma, Missouri, received a new plea offer from the state and planned to seriously consider that offer.

The Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Mayberry with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution in January 2014.

A change of venue to Cape Girardeau County was approved in April.

Mayberry shot and killed Kenny L. Willard, 53, of Bismarck, Missouri, while Willard was on a hunting trip in October 2014, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper J.L. Weadon.

Mayberry and his father, Roger Mayberry, were with Willard at a sawmill when Russell Mayberry shot Willard with a .22 caliber firearm, Weadon wrote.

Mayberry told his father he killed Willard over dope, and he was afraid Willard planned to kill him, according to the statement.