Murder of good Samaritan nets man a 59-year sentence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was sentenced Friday to 59 years in prison on multiple felonies, including a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a good Samaritan who had given him a ride.

Joseph Wade Wisdom appeared before Circuit Judge David Jones for sentencing, after having pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

Wisdom, 34, pre-empted his June trial by pleading guilty to the shooting death of Stahl Lee Sturgeon on March 8, 2016, as well as the exhibiting of a weapon and/or firing shots at passers-by.

“I argued that all (the sentences) should be consecutive, which would be a total of 89 years,” Butler County assistant prosecuting attorney Paul Oesterreicher said.

He said defense basically left sentencing up to the court, but “they were wanting the minimum and everything to run concurrent.”

Oesterreicher said Wisdom will have to serve 85 percent of his sentences on the murder and assault charges before he will be eligible for parole.

As part of plea negotiations, the state dismissed five unclassified felonies of armed criminal action.

Before sentencing the judge heard testimony from Joyce Keathley “as to the impact of the loss of her son (Sturgeon).

“I think it let the judge know what our position was,” Oesterreicher said.