Murder mystery parody play opens tonight at Notre Dame

The title says the butler did it, but there’s no butler among the mystery-writer guests at a murder-mystery weekend party in Tim Kelly’s play “The Butler Did It!”

It’s set to open at 7 p.m. today at Notre Dame Regional High School’s Cynthia R. King Performance Hall .

Director Cynthia King said she chose the play for a few reasons.

It gave her a chance to cast five male and five female roles, she said, and it’s a parody of murder-mystery stories that itself is a murder mystery.

Each character is a detective-story author portraying one of their own characters, King said.

Rick, played by junior Nick Kelley, chokes on a drink during a dress rehearsal of Notre Dame's fall play, The Butler Did It, on Oct. 31, 2017 at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

“It has some good acting opportunities,” King added.

The ensemble cast of 10 actors with two assistant directors, Chelsea Ryan and Claire Conaway, is great to work with, King said.

“It’s comic, and the high-school students may not know the characters, but parents and grandparents will,” King said.

Freshman Benjamin Schumer plays Chandler Marlowe, who, Schumer said, is a classic tough guy, a bit of a womanizer who always needs to be top dog.

“I love how you can tell the plotline from the first five words of the play,” Schumer said.

The comedic wit of the play is something Schumer said he thinks audience members will enjoy, too.

Sophomore Molly Sellers said that’s her favorite aspect as well.