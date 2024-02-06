Murder-mystery event to raise funds for youth program

Venturing Crew 4005 in Cape Girardeau gives youth aged 14 to 20 a chance to work, play and learn together, said crew adviser Sharon Wessel, and a murder-mystery event planned for Saturday will help raise funds for the group.

The group is a program of the Boy Scouts of America, and uses the Scout oath, Scout law — basic character building.

It’s a coed group, Wessel said, and the participants choose their own program.

“We have a slate of officers, and for our group, we meet every couple of months,” Wessel said. “Our kids decided they wanted their main program focus to be gaming.”

Wessel said the group now has several Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts, and she’s been pretty happy to expand the definition of “gaming” to include anything but video games.

“Getting away from electronics, having good face-to-face conversation — that is their primary focus,” Wessel said.

That love of fantasy led to the idea to hold the fundraiser, Wessel said.

Attendees can come as they are, or some might choose to dress up, either elaborately or as simply as wearing a wizard’s hat or a cape.

“The more you dress up, the more fun you’ll have, but it’s not mandatory,” Wessel said.