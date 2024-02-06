Trees rustle in the wind on a gloomy afternoon in Cape Girardeau, in the backyard at artist Craig Thomas' studio space.

Two giant paintings are underway, both on sheets of plywood, both of a white dove in flight.

"They're symbols of hope," Thomas said. "Happy colors, colors of renewal."

A third panel will join the first two, and all three will cover plywood panels already in place at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau at 298 N. Westend Blvd., burned last month, on the first morning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, faces state and federal charges in connection with the fire.

The plywood sheets are propped up on milk crates, the better for Thomas to reach with his brushes and paints. He's working with Christy Spence-Moore, also a Cape Girardeau-based artist who teaches visual arts at Saxony Lutheran High School in Fruitland.

The two have worked together on murals before. Both had a hand in the murals on Cape Girardeau's river wall, a mural in Jackson, another that the city of Cape Girardeau uses in their haunted house (complete with 3D effects and glowing paint, Thomas said), and another at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau.

This project is more mobile, and the hope is that after these murals have served their purpose at the Islamic Center, they can be used elsewhere in the building.

Spence-Moore said she lives near the Islamic Center. "They're my neighbors," she said. "I've personally been shown so much love and friendship by the people who worship there."