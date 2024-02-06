Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effort

After attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view.

The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St.

The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in Scott City said former pastor Ardle Page left $500 from his estate to go toward restoring the mural since he was influential in painting the original sign with the youth group.

This led Strong to contact the owner of the building and owner of the land under the mural to start repainting. The building owner agreed, but the land owner, Vaughn McCallister, did not agree to let painters cross his property to paint.

Richard Brawley of Brawley's Auto Sales in Scott City, across the street from the mural, is part of the effort to repaint the wall. He said after McCallister denied access to his property near the painting, the repainting team hired an attorney in an attempt to get access to his land near the wall. It was then that McCallister began construction within a few feet of the wall to build a structure in front of it.

Brawley's Auto Sales as seen Monday in Scott City. Richard Brawley has donated part of his land to put up a billboard with a new depiction of the mural. Sarah Yenesel

When approached on site while a crew was building a foundation and asked about the wall, McCallister said, "I don't care nothing 'bout that wall," and refused to comment further.