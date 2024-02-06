All sections
NewsAugust 26, 2023

Municipal officials discuss ongoing work, upcoming projects

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members heard from local city leaders about economic plans and challenges at a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Aug. 25. The chamber has hosted similar panels with state representatives in the past, but the group's president Rob Gilligan said this is the first time a panel has featured local officials...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
During a chamber of commerce discussion Friday, Aug. 25, Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs (right) and Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth discussed the importance of creating a city that's inviting for people to visit and move to.
During a chamber of commerce discussion Friday, Aug. 25, Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs (right) and Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth discussed the importance of creating a city that's inviting for people to visit and move to.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members heard from local city leaders about economic plans and challenges at a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Aug. 25.

The chamber has hosted similar panels with state representatives in the past, but the group's president Rob Gilligan said this is the first time a panel has featured local officials.

"It's really an opportunity for people to hear an update, ask questions about what's going on and hear from their elected officials in a capacity focused on the business community and economic focus of the chamber," he said.

Participating local leaders at the Osage Centre event were Cape Girardeau mayor Stacy Kinder, Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth and Cape Girardeau assistant city manager Trevor Pulley.

Officials discussed some of what their city administrations have been working on and what their plans for the future look like.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley were among the panelists at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce event Friday, Aug. 25. They provided updates on recent infrastructure projects and notes on what areas would be worked on next.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley were among the panelists at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce event Friday, Aug. 25. They provided updates on recent infrastructure projects and notes on what areas would be worked on next.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley were among the panelists at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce event Friday, Aug. 25. They provided updates on recent infrastructure projects and notes on what areas would be worked on next.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley were among the panelists at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce event Friday, Aug. 25. They provided updates on recent infrastructure projects and notes on what areas would be worked on next.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Infrastructure, public safety and economic development were areas the officials identified as top priorities.

"I think all cities across the country are having to pay attention to those things, but they all involve money, strategy and strong implementation," Kinder said.

The officials explained how every aspect of city improvement -- from sewer system upgrades to street cleanings -- requires funding and planning.

"On one hand, those are little issues, but they're actually big issues that lead into the whole concept of economic development," Kinder said. "Our residents and business owners make it very clear, and we at City Hall definitely believe, that just as appearances or upkeep might impact one business or one property, it goes a long way to keep the appearance of Cape (Girardeau) appealing."

Whitworth said keeping up appearances was one of his top priorities upon taking his position around a year ago. Scott City government, he added, has been particularly supportive.

"Obviously, you want people to move to your town. You want to make it presentable," he said. "You want people to, when they drive through Scott City, go, 'You know, this town really cares.'"

To that end, the city hired a nuisance officer and began condemning buildings and improving landscaping.

Pulley said, in Cape Girardeau, similar efforts have led to the city government working with out-of-town homeowners to sell vacant properties to developers for revitalization.

Neighbors, he added, have had good things to say about run-down buildings being redeveloped.

In addition to the chief priorities all city leaders shared, Hahs said his administration is also focusing on improving traffic flow and local parks in Jackson.

One upcoming project will involve replacing the road from the uptown roundabout to Independence Street with new concrete, replacing the bridge over Hubble Creek, installing new electric lines and building a new entrance to Jackson City Park.

"That's an 18-month project. Our traffic around the city will be a challenge for the 18 months, but we're looking forward to that and feel comfortable we've got a handle on the construction," Hahs said.

Pulley said future construction plans in Cape Girardeau include resurfacing Lexington Avenue and then focusing on Sprigg Street. Whitworth said Scott City's leaders will add new walkways along Main Street from Burger King as far east as funding takes them.

Officials said federal money, mainly American Rescue Plan Act funding, is important for completing many projects both ongoing and upcoming.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

