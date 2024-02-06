Municipal officials discuss ongoing work, upcoming projects

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members heard from local city leaders about economic plans and challenges at a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, Aug. 25.

The chamber has hosted similar panels with state representatives in the past, but the group's president Rob Gilligan said this is the first time a panel has featured local officials.

"It's really an opportunity for people to hear an update, ask questions about what's going on and hear from their elected officials in a capacity focused on the business community and economic focus of the chamber," he said.

Participating local leaders at the Osage Centre event were Cape Girardeau mayor Stacy Kinder, Jackson mayor Dwain Hahs, Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth and Cape Girardeau assistant city manager Trevor Pulley.

Officials discussed some of what their city administrations have been working on and what their plans for the future look like.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder and assistant city manager Trevor Pulley were among the panelists at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce event Friday, Aug. 25. They provided updates on recent infrastructure projects and notes on what areas would be worked on next. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Infrastructure, public safety and economic development were areas the officials identified as top priorities.

"I think all cities across the country are having to pay attention to those things, but they all involve money, strategy and strong implementation," Kinder said.

The officials explained how every aspect of city improvement -- from sewer system upgrades to street cleanings -- requires funding and planning.