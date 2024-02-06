Municipal Band relocates to Central High this season

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Band will open its season Wednesday but in a new venue for 2021.

Due to uncompleted renovation work at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park, this season's summer concerts will move to Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Girardeau Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road.

"We just found out Monday we can't use the Cotner bandshell and so we're grateful to CHS principal Nancy Scheller for making the hall available to us," said Neil Casey, who has been a member of the community band since 1983 and its director since 2018.