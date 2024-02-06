All sections
June 1, 2021

Multivehicle crash closes I-55 northbound

story image illustation

A multivehicle crash before 5 p.m. Tuesday closed Interstate 55 northbound lanes in Cape Girardeau.

Emergency crews were on scene, near the William Street interchange. The crash involved a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicles.

The roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers closed the northbound lanes on the south side of Cape Girardeau, at the 95 mile marker. Details concerning injuries were unavailable Tuesday night.

