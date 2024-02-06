Multivehicle crash blocks portion of Broadway

A multivehicle crash on Broadway, near its intersection with Clark Avenue, closed westbound lanes of the roadway shortly before noon Wednesday, May 10, in Cape Girardeau. According to Robert Newton of Cape Girardeau Polie Department, multiple people sustained injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was unknown Wednesday afternoon. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle by Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel. Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com