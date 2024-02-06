Multiple states, genres represented during 5-day #Fawkesfest18

A five-day music festival ï¿½ #Fawkesfest18 ï¿½ featuring nearly 40 alternative rock, pop punk, metal and indie bands will be rocking The River Valley Banquet Center beginning at 7 p.m. today in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Justin Aden, owner of local promotion company Fawkes Entertainment and previous owner of Mixing 10, said he began to refocus on supporting local bands earlier this year.
Aden said initially, the plan was not to have a five-day event this week. He said several band members from separate tours kept contacting him and asking for booking dates on the same nights their tours would take them through Southeast Missouri.
He experienced multiple bands and friends of bands contacting him after posting the event details on Facebook, which eventually filled the five days of the festival, he explained.
ï¿½Thereï¿½s one band from Connecticut and one from northwest Pennsylvania,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There are eight or nine states represented, so itï¿½s going to be a cool week.ï¿½
Aden said there have only been one or two genres represented in Cape Girardeau for a long time, but with the city being located between Memphis, St. Louis and Nashville, that encompasses ï¿½so many talented people.ï¿½
ï¿½It is not hard to get solid music,ï¿½ he said.
The River Valley Banquet Center at 631 S. Sprigg St. will house the festival, Aden said. The venue has been very cooperative about allowing him to host shows in the past, he added.
ï¿½The cool thing about that is since itï¿½s a banquet hall, I can do all-ages shows. It doesnï¿½t have to be ages 21 and older,ï¿½ he said.
According to Aden, there will be alcohol available during the event, and heï¿½s also working on getting a food truck for the festival, ï¿½so hopefully weï¿½ll have that going for us.ï¿½
ï¿½And for everybody who buys a five-day pass, $5 of that goes toward the pub crawl for Marcellus Jones,ï¿½ he said.
Local bartender Marcellus Jones died unexpectedly of natural causes June 9 at the age of 50 and a downtown Cape Girardeau pub crawl has been planned for Saturday to benefit the Marcellus Jones Memorial Foundation.
Each band is scheduled to perform for roughly 30 to 45 minutes each day of the event, Aden said, and tickets may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Day 1 ï¿½ Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Michael Carnell
Morning Mtn.
Drugs Delaney
Ursa Major
NeoRomantics
Day 2 ï¿½ Thursday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
John Dennis
TBD
Brian Milligram
Jake's Mistakes
The Yesterdays
Slowocean
Blind Velvet
Day 3 ï¿½ Friday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
A New Breed
Glorious Than I
Neither of Me
Thieves To Kings
Hallow Point
Day 4 ï¿½ Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight
Electric Bear Trap
Community Sadness
Slick Grip
Down Swinging
Levels
The Skagbyrds
DayWaster
Inimical Drive
The Anchor
The Pink Spiders
Day 5 ï¿½ Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight
Something, Somewhere
The Broken Kingdom
No Good Hoods
Sunset Over Houma
My Heart Lies
Voices In Vain
Wanderer
Antler Hopkins
The Wild and Free
Ashland
