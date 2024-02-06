Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and “located bullet holes in vehicles and exterior apartment walls.”

No injuries resulted from the incident, Hann said in a text message Friday night, and no arrests have been made at this time.