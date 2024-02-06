All sections
NewsJune 12, 2021

Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and “located bullet holes in vehicles and exterior apartment walls.”...

Brooke Holford
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and “located bullet holes in vehicles and exterior apartment walls.”

No injuries resulted from the incident, Hann said in a text message Friday night, and no arrests have been made at this time.

“We used a special response vehicle (SWAT) to transport equipment to the scene in the event of injured parties or barricaded victims,” Hann said.

The only eyewitness to the incident reported a black male, dressed in all black clothing running west from the scene, Hann said.

“We encourage anyone with any information to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department,” Hann said.

To contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department with information on this incident, call the non-emergency phone at (573) 335-6621; to remain anonymous, call (573) 339-6313 or visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

