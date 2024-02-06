All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 15, 2020

Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another, according to online police records. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated both of the aggravated assaults involved people being struck by gunfire...

Ben Matthews
story image illustation

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning.

Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another, according to online police records. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated both of the aggravated assaults involved people being struck by gunfire.

Officers responded to the first aggravated assault at 3:08 a.m. when police received a report of a patient with a gunshot wound to the hand, Hann stated.

The victim told investigators he had been standing outside of a parked vehicle near South Sprigg Street when he heard multiple gunshots, according to Hann, and the victim told police he did not have any suspect information to offer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers responded to a second aggravated assault at 4 a.m. in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street where two people had been struck by gunfire.

A male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and told police he was shot by an unknown suspect while walking through an alleyway, Hann stated. A female victim near the scene also had a gunshot wound to her lower torso.

According to Hann, police responded to a third gun-related incident at 4:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Cape Rock Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers located several spent shell casings in the area, Hann stated, but there are no suspects and no direct witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy