Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning.
Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another, according to online police records. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated both of the aggravated assaults involved people being struck by gunfire.
Officers responded to the first aggravated assault at 3:08 a.m. when police received a report of a patient with a gunshot wound to the hand, Hann stated.
The victim told investigators he had been standing outside of a parked vehicle near South Sprigg Street when he heard multiple gunshots, according to Hann, and the victim told police he did not have any suspect information to offer.
Officers responded to a second aggravated assault at 4 a.m. in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street where two people had been struck by gunfire.
A male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and told police he was shot by an unknown suspect while walking through an alleyway, Hann stated. A female victim near the scene also had a gunshot wound to her lower torso.
According to Hann, police responded to a third gun-related incident at 4:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Cape Rock Drive for a report of shots fired.
Officers located several spent shell casings in the area, Hann stated, but there are no suspects and no direct witnesses at this time.
Anyone with information regarding any of the incidents may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
