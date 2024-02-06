Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning.

Two aggravated assaults were reported within an hour of one another, according to online police records. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated both of the aggravated assaults involved people being struck by gunfire.

Officers responded to the first aggravated assault at 3:08 a.m. when police received a report of a patient with a gunshot wound to the hand, Hann stated.

The victim told investigators he had been standing outside of a parked vehicle near South Sprigg Street when he heard multiple gunshots, according to Hann, and the victim told police he did not have any suspect information to offer.