Multiple not-for-profit organizations announced Tuesday they will be partnering to provide an overnight shelter for homeless people in cases of extreme weather this winter.

The shelter will be at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. The plan is to open the newly renovated gymnasium at The Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St., when a winter storm is imminent, providing food and shelter to those who need it.

Volunteers interested in helping with this effort must take Safe from Harm, a three-hour safety and abuse prevention training course, from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at The Salvation Army, according to the release. It will be the sole training offered.

Those wishing to participate in the training must register by emailing lily.reinier@usc.salvationarmy.org or calling (573) 335-7000 by Oct. 6. Everyone participating in the training must pass a background check.

“For years, local agencies have struggled with a place to temporarily house the homeless as there is no homeless shelter in the area,” the release said.