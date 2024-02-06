Multiple marijuana issues make for confusing ballot

Missouri voters will have three opportunities to approve medical marijuana on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Voters can choose from two constitutional amendments and a statutory measure seeking to make Missouri the 31st state to allow medical marijuana.

Adding to the ballot confusion, proponents predict all three measures will pass, possibly putting the outcome in the hands of the Missouri Supreme Court.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association and the Missouri State Medical Association have come out against the measures as have area lawmakers.

Amendment 2, backed by the New Approach Missouri coalition, would allow doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients with specified medical conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, epilepsy and chronic pain. It also would allow limited cultivation of marijuana by individuals.

The measure would impose a 4 percent sales tax and some of that revenue would be earmarked for veteransï¿½ programs.

Amendment 3, backed by Springfield, Missouri, personal-injury attorney and physician Brad Bradshaw, would legalize medical marijuana and impose a 15 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana and a tax on the wholesale of marijuana flowers and leaves per dry-weight ounce to licensed facilities.

Amendment 3 would use the tax revenue to create a state research institute to develop cures and treatments for cancer and other diseases.

Proposition C, or the Patient Care Act, would legalize medical marijuana and impose a 2 percent sale tax, the lowest tax of the three ballot measures.

The revenue would fund programs for veterans, drug treatment, early-childhood education and public safety.

Proposition C would task stage agencies, including the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, with regulating the medical marijuana program. The ballot initiative would authorize not less than one cannabis center, which would sell marijuana, per 100,000 state residents.

Jack Cardetti, a spokesman for the Amendment 2 campaign, said heï¿½s confident voters will legalize the smoking of medical marijuana.

ï¿½The debate is not whether medical marijuana will pass in November, it is which one,ï¿½ he said.

So what happens if all three proposals pass?

State law spells out if both constitutional amendments pass, the one with the highest vote total wins.

But itï¿½s unclear what would happen if the statutory measure and one of the constitutional amendments passes.

Lobbyist Travis Brown, who is pushing Prop C, said the Missouri Supreme Court likely will decide the issue.

Brown suggested Amendment 2 and Prop C could ï¿½mutually coexistï¿½ and both taxes could be levied.

But Cardetti said a constitutional amendment would trump a statutory measure. If either amendment passes, ï¿½Prop C would be null and void,ï¿½ he said.

Both Brown and Cardetti voiced concerns about Amendment 3, which they view as the least desirable option.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Bradshaw, the backer of Amendment 3, in an email, but did not receive a response.

Cardetti said Amendment 2 is focused on patients while Amendment 3 is ï¿½focused on Brad Bradshaw.ï¿½

He called Amendment 2 and Prop C ï¿½reasonable proposals.ï¿½