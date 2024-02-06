Multiple bills introduced to honor Limbaugh

Legislation to designate a 6-mile section of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County as the "Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway" is working its way through both the Missouri House and Senate this week.

State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) introduced House Bill 1259 on Feb. 23, six days after Limbaugh died of cancer in Florida.

On Monday, Wallingford's measure passed the lower chamber's Transportation Committee on a party-line vote of 10-4 and has been referred to the Rules-Legislative Oversight panel for review.

State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City), sponsor of Senate Bill 533, also advocated for a highway memorial to Limbaugh during a public hearing Tuesday.

Wayne Wallingford

Rehder, who took her Senate seat in January, introduced separate legislation, Senate Bill 532, to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh's birthday, as Rush Limbaugh Day in Missouri.

Holly Rehder

A similar bill creating a "Limbaugh Day," House Bill 1200, sponsored by Poplar Bluff GOP representative Hardy Billington (R-152), is also in committee.

There is a ticking clock on all the bills honoring Limbaugh, as the legislative session is due to adjourn for the year May 14.

Highway

Wallingford, who offered a eulogy on the floor of the Missouri House after Limbaugh's death at age 70, said he has heard negative pushback on his bill as opponents point out Limbaugh was not a veteran of the armed forces.

"I've lost many friends in Vietnam and surely we want to honor veterans, but we name highways after all sorts of people," said Wallingford, who flew more than 300 Air Force combat missions over Southeast Asia as a navigator.