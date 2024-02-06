Multiple bills introduced to honor Limbaugh

Legislation to designate a 6-mile section of Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County as the "Rush Limbaugh Memorial Highway" is working its way through both the Missouri House and Senate this week.
State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147/Cape Girardeau) introduced House Bill 1259 on Feb. 23, six days after Limbaugh died of cancer in Florida.
On Monday, Wallingford's measure passed the lower chamber's Transportation Committee on a party-line vote of 10-4 and has been referred to the Rules-Legislative Oversight panel for review.
State Sen. Holly Rehder (R-27/Scott City), sponsor of Senate Bill 533, also advocated for a highway memorial to Limbaugh during a public hearing Tuesday.
Rehder, who took her Senate seat in January, introduced separate legislation, Senate Bill 532, to designate Jan. 12, Limbaugh's birthday, as Rush Limbaugh Day in Missouri.
A similar bill creating a "Limbaugh Day," House Bill 1200, sponsored by Poplar Bluff GOP representative Hardy Billington (R-152), is also in committee.
There is a ticking clock on all the bills honoring Limbaugh, as the legislative session is due to adjourn for the year May 14.
Wallingford, who offered a eulogy on the floor of the Missouri House after Limbaugh's death at age 70, said he has heard negative pushback on his bill as opponents point out Limbaugh was not a veteran of the armed forces.
"I've lost many friends in Vietnam and surely we want to honor veterans, but we name highways after all sorts of people," said Wallingford, who flew more than 300 Air Force combat missions over Southeast Asia as a navigator.
Wallingford, who returned to the Missouri House this year after serving two terms in the General Assembly's upper chamber, said he did not consult with the Limbaugh family before filing the bill.
"(Limbaugh) had a litany of accomplishments and we all have flaws. If you only looked at people's flaws, you'd never honor anyone, frankly," Wallingford said.
A similar sentiment was voiced via Facebook post by Rehder, who took the seat in the state Senate that Wallingford had held after he was term-limited from running again.
"I do realize that all Missourians do not agree with me that Rush's legacy should be recognized. I also realize that all humans are flawed so anyone that we may pick to commemorate in this way would have people who disagree.
"Rush gave voice to the conservative movement. I didn't always agree with what he said or how he said it. But that can be said of anyone.
"I believe we can all agree, on both sides of the aisle, that Rush changed the game when it came to talk radio and political commentary. Nationally and forever. HE did that. And that's a big deal," she posted.
Limbaugh, who was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump last year, is memorialized in his hometown and in the state capitol building.
The face of the radio commentator, a 1969 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, graces the Missouri Wall of Fame along Water Street at the Cape Girardeau riverfront.
In 2012, Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians in Jefferson City.
If approved by the General Assembly before the current session ends, Rush Limbaugh Day would not create a new state holiday.
Schools, government offices and banks would remain open Jan. 12.
The legislation does encourage state residents to take part "in appropriate events and activities to remember the life of the famous Missourian and groundbreaking radio host."