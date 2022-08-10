All sections
NewsAugust 10, 2022
Multiple arrests stem from Cape PD's ShotSpotter system
Since its installation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's (CGPD) ShotSpotter system has alerted the department 323 times and led to eight arrests. In July, CGPD provided an example of how the gunshot-locating system was leading the department to arrests and faster response times...
Beau Nations
Since it's implementation in April, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's ShotSpotter system has notified the department of 323 gunshot alerts. Eight arrests have been made since the installation of the system.
Southeast Missourian file

Since its installation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's (CGPD) ShotSpotter system has alerted the department 323 times and led to eight arrests.

In July, CGPD provided an example of how the gunshot-locating system was leading the department to arrests and faster response times.

Cpl. Ryan Droege said in a previous Southeast Missourian article, the system registered a gunshot near 627 S. Sprigg St. and police arrived about 3 minutes later. The registered gunshot by the system led to one individual being charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm. No calls were made to alert police, so the ShotSpotter system was key in leading officers to the location.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Since May, notifications from ShotSpotter have increased from 35 to 323 in the undisclosed designated 1.2-square-mile area in which the department has set up the system.

ShotSpotter triangulates the location of the noise's source within a few meters and can determine whether the noise is a gunshot or firework.

"These sensors can pick up noise and then analyze it to determine if it's a gunshot or firework or a car backfire or any other loud noise," Droege said.

Droege said there are no issues to the system the department has detected as of Tuesday.

