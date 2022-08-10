Multiple arrests stem from Cape PD's ShotSpotter system

Since its installation, the Cape Girardeau Police Department's (CGPD) ShotSpotter system has alerted the department 323 times and led to eight arrests.

In July, CGPD provided an example of how the gunshot-locating system was leading the department to arrests and faster response times.

Cpl. Ryan Droege said in a previous Southeast Missourian article, the system registered a gunshot near 627 S. Sprigg St. and police arrived about 3 minutes later. The registered gunshot by the system led to one individual being charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm. No calls were made to alert police, so the ShotSpotter system was key in leading officers to the location.