NewsMarch 21, 2022

Multiple area fire departments battle blaze Sunday in Cape

All Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to a fire Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report by Battalion Commander Shawn Morris. When firefighters arrived about 2 p.m., they found a vacant story-and-a-half house at 1114 Bloomfield St. with smoke emanating from the first floor, Morris said, with the fire extending to the second floor...

Southeast Missourian

All Cape Girardeau Fire Department units were dispatched to a fire Sunday afternoon, according to an incident report by Battalion Commander Shawn Morris.

When firefighters arrived about 2 p.m., they found a vacant story-and-a-half house at 1114 Bloomfield St. with smoke emanating from the first floor, Morris said, with the fire extending to the second floor.

The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes with mutual aid from the Jackson, Fruitland, Gordonville, East County and Scott City fire departments, according to the report.

Fire and smoke damage to the house was determined to be light, with an estimated cost of $30,000, the reported stated.

The report listed one firefighter as having been injured but did not include further details.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

