NewsOctober 4, 2024
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Eleven fire agencies tackled a warehouse blaze on U.S. 61 in New Madrid County. The fire, involving plastic insulation and building materials, remains under investigation. No injuries reported.
Multiple agencies respond to a commercial structure fire just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61, just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.
Multiple agencies respond to a commercial structure fire just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61, just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County. Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Democrat Smoke is seen from a warehouse fire on U.S. 61 on Thursday, Oct. 3, south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.
Democrat Smoke is seen from a warehouse fire on U.S. 61 on Thursday, Oct. 3, south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.Rod Anderson ~ Standard
An unoccupied warehouse ion fire along U.S.. 61 on Thursday, Oct. 3, south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.
An unoccupied warehouse ion fire along U.S.. 61 on Thursday, Oct. 3, south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.Rod Anderson ~ Standard Democrat
Eleven agencies respond to a commercial structure fire Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61 just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.
Eleven agencies respond to a commercial structure fire Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61 just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.Sikeston Department of Public Safety

SIKESTON — Multiple agencies responded to a commercial structure fire reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, on U.S. 61 just south of Sikeston in New Madrid County.

No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire. The warehouse, which was a building leased by Allen Portable Buildings for storage, contained plastic insulation, building materials and equipment, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Fire Division Commander Derick Wheetley.

Eleven agencies responded to the scene: Sikeston DPS, Miner, New Madrid Fire Department, Portageville Fire, Oran Fire Department, Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, NBC Fire, Dexter Fire, Charleston DPS, Morehouse Fire and Matthews Fire. New Madrid EMS also responded to the scene. The City of Cape Girardeau covered for the city of Sikeston while the crews battled the blaze.

Sikeston Public Works Department provided equipment such as a backhoe to help get to the fire, Wheetley said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Friday, Oct. 4.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

