NewsJanuary 28, 2021

Multiple accidents reported in region because of winter weather

Multiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area. Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry County Road 724 after her vehicle slid off a snow-covered roadway and struck a tree. She was transported by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cars slowly maneuver the intersection of Main and Themis streets during snowfall, the first cumulative snow of the season, Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.
Cars slowly maneuver the intersection of Main and Themis streets during snowfall, the first cumulative snow of the season, Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

Multiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area.

Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry County Road 724 after her vehicle slid off a snow-covered roadway and struck a tree. She was transported by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital.

One child was reported to have sustained minor injuries to their foot in an accident involving a Perryville school bus and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Perryville.

No further details of the school bus crash were available.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to four minor accidents in the city. No one was injured in any of the incidents, however, one incident on Bertling Street involved four vehicles.

“That incident was originally just two cars that slid into each other,” Hann said, “and two more cars slid into them while trying to drive around.”

Precautions

As road conditions worsen, it’s important to maintain safe driving habits. According to Hann, safe driving during winter months begins even before starting a vehicle.

“As you approach the colder months, make sure your tires have good tread and are at the proper inflation,” Hann said. “Motorists should also watch the weather reports and make sure that they allow for ample travel time to reach their destination.”

Hann also suggested not using cruise control when driving during winter weather.

“Make every effort to accelerate and decelerate slowly and gradually,” Hann said. “It is also suggested that motorists avoid rapid lane changes and allow for greater distances from vehicles they are following or approaching.”

For real-time road condition information, visit

traveler.modot.org/map.

