Multiple accidents reported in region because of winter weather

Multiple accidents were reported Wednesday afternoon in the region because of poor road conditions from a snowfall passing through the area.

Amanda Baker, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries in an accident on Route J at Perry County Road 724 after her vehicle slid off a snow-covered roadway and struck a tree. She was transported by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital.

One child was reported to have sustained minor injuries to their foot in an accident involving a Perryville school bus and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in Perryville.

No further details of the school bus crash were available.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to four minor accidents in the city. No one was injured in any of the incidents, however, one incident on Bertling Street involved four vehicles.

“That incident was originally just two cars that slid into each other,” Hann said, “and two more cars slid into them while trying to drive around.”