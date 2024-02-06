Multi-vehicle crash snarls Interstate 55

A multi-vehicle crash snarled southbound traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles, both of which sustained heavy damage.
At the scene, extrication equipment was used to provide emergency responders access to at least one of the vehicles.
Details about how many people were in the vehicles and possible injuries they sustained were not immediately available.
Sgt. Joseph Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the traffic lanes were reopened about 4:30 p.m. He also said a news release on the crash would be available Friday morning.
