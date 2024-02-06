All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2021
Multi-vehicle crash snarls Interstate 55
By J.C. Reeves and Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
By J.C. Reeves and Rick Fahr ~ Southeast Missourian
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m.
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 55 Thursday afternoon at about 3 p.m.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

A multi-vehicle crash snarled southbound traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. and involved at least two vehicles, both of which sustained heavy damage.

At the scene, extrication equipment was used to provide emergency responders access to at least one of the vehicles.

Emergency personnel responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a multi-vehicle crash at about the 97 mile marker of Interstate 55. The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred in the southbound lanes.
Emergency personnel responded at about 3 p.m. Thursday to a multi-vehicle crash at about the 97 mile marker of Interstate 55. The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred in the southbound lanes.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Details about how many people were in the vehicles and possible injuries they sustained were not immediately available.

Sgt. Joseph Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the traffic lanes were reopened about 4:30 p.m. He also said a news release on the crash would be available Friday morning.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

