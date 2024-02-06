Muddy River Marathon returns next weekend

The 2023 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, April 29, on a course that winds through the streets of Cape Girardeau.

In a news release, Brandon Hahs, race co-director, said he estimates approximately 500 runners will participate this year. Runners can compete in the 26.2 mile full marathon or 13.1 mile half marathon.

The release stated there will also be a 1-mile dog walk designed for those who may not be ready for the full or half marathons and want to participate in the event "with their furry friends".

There will also be a Spring Fling block party featuring local musicians and more than 20 local vendors and food trucks, giving participants and spectators "a chance to enjoy some of the best that Southeast Missouri has to offer," the release states.