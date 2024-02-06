Muddy River Marathon returns next weekend

The 2023 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, April 29, on a course that winds through the streets of Cape Girardeau.
In a news release, Brandon Hahs, race co-director, said he estimates approximately 500 runners will participate this year. Runners can compete in the 26.2 mile full marathon or 13.1 mile half marathon.
The release stated there will also be a 1-mile dog walk designed for those who may not be ready for the full or half marathons and want to participate in the event "with their furry friends".
There will also be a Spring Fling block party featuring local musicians and more than 20 local vendors and food trucks, giving participants and spectators "a chance to enjoy some of the best that Southeast Missouri has to offer," the release states.
The Muddy River Marathon, which made its debut in 2021, has seen tremendous growth in support and participation while raising $45,000 for local not-for-profits and generating significant economic activity in the region, Hahs says in the release.
The proceeds from the race have been donated to organizations that benefit the community, including those that support education, health, children and environmental causes. This year, the proceeds will go to the organizations Green Bear, South Side Farms, Graceful Opportunities and The Aslinger Foundation.
"We are thrilled to see the Muddy River Marathon continue to grow and expand," Hahs said. "This year's event promises to be even more exciting, with new offerings and opportunities for participants, volunteers, and spectators alike. We are proud to be able to give back to the community and support local nonprofits, while also generating economic activity in the region."
According to the release, the Muddy River Marathon has also generated $250,000 in regional economic activity. Since 2021, more than 1,200 participants from 25 states and U.S. territories have participated in the event.
Those interested in participating or volunteering can sign up on the event website at www.muddyrivermarathon.com. Registration closes Thursday, April 27.
