Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual race

The fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the event’s success Saturday, May 4.
Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend of athletic challenge and community spirit.
Brandon Hahs, co-director of the marathon, emphasized the crucial role of volunteers in a news release, saying, "Our need for volunteers is paramount to the success of the Muddy River Marathon. They are the backbone of our event, providing essential support to runners, spectators, and staff alike."
The marathon has three race formats with courses that run throughout the city of Cape Girardeau — full marathon, half-marathon and half-marathon relay — and this year will coincide with the opening day of Cape Riverfront Market.
Since starting in 2021, Muddy River Marathon has made an impact on the community, not just as a sporting event but by raising $65,000 through fundraising efforts for local not-for-profits.
"We are counting on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to make the 4th Annual Muddy River Marathon a resounding success," Hahs said in the news release. "Whether you’re providing encouragement to runners, assisting with logistics, or helping to organize the festivities, your contribution is invaluable."
For more information about this year’s Muddy River Marathon, visit www.muddyrivermarathon.com.
