Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual race

The fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the event’s success Saturday, May 4.

Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend of athletic challenge and community spirit.

Brandon Hahs, co-director of the marathon, emphasized the crucial role of volunteers in a news release, saying, "Our need for volunteers is paramount to the success of the Muddy River Marathon. They are the backbone of our event, providing essential support to runners, spectators, and staff alike."