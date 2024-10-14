All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 4, 2024

Muddy River Marathon organizers call for volunteers for annual race

The fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the event’s success Saturday, May 4. Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend of athletic challenge and community spirit. ...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
The annual Muddy River Marathon is happening soon and organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the race.
The annual Muddy River Marathon is happening soon and organizers are asking for volunteers to help with the race.Southeast Missourian file

The fourth annual Muddy River Marathon is approaching and race organizers are reaching out for volunteers to ensure the event’s success Saturday, May 4.

Since its inception in 2021, the marathon has drawn participants and spectators with its blend of athletic challenge and community spirit.

Brandon Hahs, co-director of the marathon, emphasized the crucial role of volunteers in a news release, saying, "Our need for volunteers is paramount to the success of the Muddy River Marathon. They are the backbone of our event, providing essential support to runners, spectators, and staff alike."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The marathon has three race formats with courses that run throughout the city of Cape Girardeau — full marathon, half-marathon and half-marathon relay — and this year will coincide with the opening day of Cape Riverfront Market.

Since starting in 2021, Muddy River Marathon has made an impact on the community, not just as a sporting event but by raising $65,000 through fundraising efforts for local not-for-profits.

"We are counting on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to make the 4th Annual Muddy River Marathon a resounding success," Hahs said in the news release. "Whether you’re providing encouragement to runners, assisting with logistics, or helping to organize the festivities, your contribution is invaluable."

For more information about this year’s Muddy River Marathon, visit www.muddyrivermarathon.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy