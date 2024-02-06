Muddy River Marathon donates $22,000 to CPSEMO

Muddy River Inc. presented a $22,000 donation to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) on Monday, which is a portion of the proceeds from the Muddy River Marathon, held May 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Melissa Stickel, executive director of CPSEMO, said the organization is "thrilled and humbled" to receive the donation, which will go toward basic functions and infrastructure needs, and specifically to the Neighborhood Hub space in the group's recently opened headquarters. The space provides a kitchen area with food, bathrooms that include showers and laundry facilities to people experiencing homelessness.
"Because we all feel good about taking a shower each day and putting fresh clothes on," Stickel said. "And we know that our people experiencing homelessness, they deserve that same dignity."
Brandon Hahs, co-director of Muddy River Marathon, said the main reason CPSEMO was chosen is because of the many people the organization helps in the region.
"I think the key thing is they have their hands in so many different things," Hahs said. "Many of the local charities are very linear focused, which is phenomenal, but [CPSEMO] have their hands in so many things and not only just locally, but in the surrounding counties and communities as well. And that was just very, very important to us."
Hahs also said Muddy River is excited to have been able to raise more than its original goal of $15,000.
The first Muddy River Marathon had more than 800 runners participate.
