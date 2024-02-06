Muddy River Marathon donates $22,000 to CPSEMO

Muddy River Inc. presented a $22,000 donation to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) on Monday, which is a portion of the proceeds from the Muddy River Marathon, held May 1 in Cape Girardeau.

Melissa Stickel, executive director of CPSEMO, said the organization is "thrilled and humbled" to receive the donation, which will go toward basic functions and infrastructure needs, and specifically to the Neighborhood Hub space in the group's recently opened headquarters. The space provides a kitchen area with food, bathrooms that include showers and laundry facilities to people experiencing homelessness.

"Because we all feel good about taking a shower each day and putting fresh clothes on," Stickel said. "And we know that our people experiencing homelessness, they deserve that same dignity."