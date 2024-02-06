MU to pay $750K to settle lawsuit over firefighter's death

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri will pay $750,000 to settle claims filed after a Columbia firefighter died in a walkway collapse at a university apartment complex.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the settlement finalized Monday comes in a lawsuit filed by the widow of Lt. Bruce Britt. The suit alleged the university didn’t properly maintain the University Village Apartments, where Britt died in February 2014 while evacuating residents. The apartments since have been torn down.