MU officials unveil plan to reform Greek system

The changes include limiting when freshmen can move into fraternities, reducing initiation periods and lowering the timing and length of social events involving alcohol.

The Kansas City Star reported many of the changes will be gradually implemented through 2021.

University leaders in 2018 convened an advisory group of more than 40 people to respond to the critical report from consultant Dyad Strategies. The board made recommendations last summer and university leaders have been meeting with students since then to discuss them.