MU Extension encourages farmers to report precipitation

University of Missouri Extension is encouraging the state's farmers to be "citizen scientists" through checking rain gauges daily and reporting precipitation to help farmers across the nation.

Tony Lupo, University of Missouri professor of atmospheric science, said in a news release farmers can report precipitation totals to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network (CoCoRaHS). Lupo said through reporting the totals across all 50 states, climatologists can map out the information on CoCoRaHS's website, www.cocorahs.com.