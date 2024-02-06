MU Extension encourages farmers to report precipitation

University of Missouri Extension is encouraging the state's farmers to be "citizen scientists" through checking rain gauges daily and reporting precipitation to help farmers across the nation.
Tony Lupo, University of Missouri professor of atmospheric science, said in a news release farmers can report precipitation totals to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow network (CoCoRaHS). Lupo said through reporting the totals across all 50 states, climatologists can map out the information on CoCoRaHS's website, www.cocorahs.com.
According to the news release, the reports can help the Farm Service Agency determine "what counties qualify for assistance for affected row crops, livestock, forages and specialty crops."
Lupo said the information provided from the Missouri Climate Center to the U.S. Drought Monitor has been "invaluable in recent drought years."
Other resources that can help the agricultural community are Midwestern Regional Climate Center, Vegetation Impact Program, Horizon Point, Missouri Mesonet, Useful to Usable and the Missouri Climate Center, according to the release.
