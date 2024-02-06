MSHSAA could serve $91,000 in revenue to Cape this weekend

With 16 20-player teams in Cape Girardeau for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said she expects $91,000 to funnel in -- and that doesn't factor in all the fans.

The championship for each of Missouri's four classifications continues through Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Estimated attendance sits at 5,742.

"Some schools have brought in two school buses of fans," she said. "We're talking schools as far away as four hours."

As for the lodging, "I know they have filled up hotel rooms," she said. But hotels don't really have a way of precisely tracking it, Newbern said.

The students are "everywhere," she said.