All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 9, 2019

MSHSAA could serve $91,000 in revenue to Cape this weekend

With 16 20-player teams in Cape Girardeau for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said she expects $91,000 to funnel in -- and that doesn't factor in all the fans...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Advance and Billings players shake hands after their semifinal match Friday at the Class 1 Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Advance, the defending state champion, went 6-0 in the semifinal pool play to reach the final Saturday against Santa Fe.
Advance and Billings players shake hands after their semifinal match Friday at the Class 1 Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Advance, the defending state champion, went 6-0 in the semifinal pool play to reach the final Saturday against Santa Fe.KYLE SMITH ~ Dexter Statesman

With 16 20-player teams in Cape Girardeau for the Missouri State High School Activities Association Volleyball Championships, Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Brenda Newbern said she expects $91,000 to funnel in -- and that doesn't factor in all the fans.

The championship for each of Missouri's four classifications continues through Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Estimated attendance sits at 5,742.

"Some schools have brought in two school buses of fans," she said. "We're talking schools as far away as four hours."

As for the lodging, "I know they have filled up hotel rooms," she said. But hotels don't really have a way of precisely tracking it, Newbern said.

The students are "everywhere," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"They're shopping, they're eating," Newbern said. "When you're talking a whole team, it has to be an impact to our restaurants and to our shopping."

And with traveling comes gas expenses, she said. "They definitely filled up once they got here."

Tracy and Kelly Humble were in line at the Show Me Center box office late Friday afternoon. They drove four hours to cheer on Logan-Rodgersville High School of Greene County, Missouri.

"We have a player that is injured, but we are returning state champions from last year," she said about the Class 3 team.

Kelly Humble said this opportunity is huge for her town.

"The girls worked so hard all year long just to get to this point," she said. "The time they put in, the effort they put in, and parents supporting. We bring lots of people with us and the girls know they have lot of support coming from their community."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy