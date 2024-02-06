JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Six traffic fatalities and one drowning occurred over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The state Highway Patrol on Tuesday released its 2022 July Fourth holiday statistics for the counting period of 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday.

This July 4 holiday, troopers worked 285 traffic crashes, which included 107 injuries and all six fatalities. Troopers also made 141 DWI arrests and 82 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

Troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made 13 BWI arrests and 18 drug arrests. One person drowned over the holiday weekend.

On Monday, Uriel P. Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, drowned after he jumped off a bluff into the Meramec River in Meramec State Park downstream of the state park's boat ramp. Missouri Baptist Sullivan Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Ramirez dead at the scene. Missouri Park Rangers A. Carson and E. Ferrel and the Sullivan, Missouri, Fire Department assisted.

Three traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, Missouri, area; two traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, Missouri, area; and one traffic fatality occurred in the Troop E, Poplar Bluff area. Troopers worked all six traffic fatalities.

Three traffic fatalities occurred Saturday. Jack K. Meese, 48, of New Madrid, Missouri, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a tree, overturned and caught fire. Meese was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Bollinger County on Route P west of Arab, Missouri. Bollinger County Deputy Coroner Lee Gilliam pronounced Meese dead at the scene.

Wayne E. Sprenkle, 57, of Jasper, Missouri, died when the motorcycle he was operating swerved to avoid an item in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned. Sprenkle was ejected. Both the motorcycle and Sprenkle skidded across the center of the roadway and came to rest in the passing lane. Sprenkle was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred in Barton County on Interstate 49 south of Sheldon, Missouri. Dr. Clinton Loy from Cox Hospital pronounced Sprenkle dead at the scene.