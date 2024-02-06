Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately attribute information to a crash report, and clarify that a reconstruction report is still being conducted.

A response was issued by Scott County Prosecutor Amanda Oesch after this story published to clarify the county's involvement in the investigation, which can be read here.

It has been more than a month since off-duty Sikeston Department of Public Safety Capt. Andrew Cooper allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri, killing one person and seriously injuring four others.

Cooper was arrested at 10:07 p.m. the night of the crash and charged with felony driving while intoxicated resulting in a death, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report. The arrest report goes on to state Cooper was "released for medical treatment," and as of today, no charges have been filed in Scott County against Cooper.

According to Sikeston DPS director James McMillen, Cooper was suspended without pay March 2. The director shared his opinions on the incident in a Standard Democrat column published March 11, which never mentioned Cooper by name and provided little information aside from noting the crash would be investigated by the highway patrol.

Paint is seen March 29 marking the location where two vehicles collided in the intersection of East Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

"We will continue to wait for the results of this investigation," McMillen stated in the column, "and we will have an update on this incident as soon as we have those results."

The highway patrol recently released a detailed crash report providing a better understanding of the events of the crash and any probable contributing circumstances.

Alcohol and a violation of a traffic signal/sign were both cited in the crash report as "probable contributing circumstances" for the crash of the 2016 Dodge Challenger driven by Cooper. In the report for the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, no probable contributing circumstances were cited.