NewsJanuary 13, 2021
MSHP extends application deadline for next recruit class
The Missouri State Highway Patrol extended the deadline to apply for its next trooper recruit class. According to a social media post, the highway patrol has moved the application deadline for the 112th Recruit Class to Feb. 1. Interested applicants must be 21 upon graduation from the academy, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a minimum of 30 college credit hours or have served in the United States military for two years, be of good character, be free of objectionable tattoos, be willing to live anywhere in Missouri and possess a valid Missouri driver's license.
Southeast Missourian

The Missouri State Highway Patrol extended the deadline to apply for its next trooper recruit class.

According to a social media post, the highway patrol has moved the application deadline for the 112th Recruit Class to Feb. 1.

Interested applicants must be 21 upon graduation from the academy, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a minimum of 30 college credit hours or have served in the United States military for two years, be of good character, be free of objectionable tattoos, be willing to live anywhere in Missouri and possess a valid Missouri driver's license.

For more information and to apply, visit www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov/pages/becomeatrooper.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

