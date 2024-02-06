All sections
NewsFebruary 3, 2021

MSHP, Cape FD unable to locate person who jumped from I-55 bridge into Diversion Channel

An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division on Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the jumper...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division on Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the jumper.

“We were going to do some maneuvering on the banks with a drone,” interim fire chief Randy Morris said, “but we were able to cover on foot by scouring the area.”

According to Morris, water patrol remained on site until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, and no one had been recovered.

“What they’re finding out is a valid reporter saw someone jump off the bridge,” Morris said, “but they (highway patrol) haven’t accounted for anyone yet.”

Morris said the water’s temperature could make it difficult to locate the individual.

“With it being cold water, if there is a drowning, it could be several days before a body would surface to be able to recover them,” Morris said.

No further information is available at this time.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

