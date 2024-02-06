An unidentified person who reportedly jumped off a bridge Monday afternoon on Interstate 55 into the Diversion Channel has not been located.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Monday at mile marker 92 on I-55. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Patrol Division on Tuesday morning in an attempt to locate the jumper.

“We were going to do some maneuvering on the banks with a drone,” interim fire chief Randy Morris said, “but we were able to cover on foot by scouring the area.”

According to Morris, water patrol remained on site until approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, and no one had been recovered.