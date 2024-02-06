"We've got big shoes to fill," said Aaron Panton, The Bank of Missouri regional president, referring Wednesday to the ongoing search for the next president and chief executive officer for the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber's current leader, John Mehner, will formally retire at the end of December after 28 years in the job.

Last week, at the chamber's annual dinner at the Show Me Center, Mehner received the organization's top honor, the Rush H. Limbaugh Award.