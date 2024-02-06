All sections
NewsJune 8, 2022

Moving day

State Department of Conservation's Rebecca Freitas catches fish for relocation while electrofishing in the pond at Capaha Park on Tuesday. The dredging of Capaha Park's pond is expected to start around June 13. Conservation officials are moving the fish to ponds at Cape County North and South parks. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.

